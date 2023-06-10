TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Museum of the Kansas National Guard held their annual Heartland Military Day Saturday at Forbes Field.

The day included a reveille ceremony, a pancake breakfast in the morning followed by a day packed with military equipment displays, Civil War and World War II reenactments, live bands and a noon cookout.

There were military vehicle rides courtesy of the MVPA, military equipment displays & re-enactors, Rolling Thunder exhibits & demonstrations, civil war medicine, Kansas Light Artillery, Vietnam Veterans of America, and a band concert with the Topeka Big Band.

The Museum of the Kansas National Guard is dedicated to preserving the heritage of the Kansas National Guard and honoring the memories of the Soldiers and Airmen who, for over 160 years, have served Kansas and the United States whenever the call was made.

Saturday’s events included,