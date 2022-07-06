TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Civic Theatre presents their next production “Hello Dolly,” Friday evening on the main stage in Sheffel Theatre.

“Hello Dolly” is based on the 1964 musical by Jerry Herman and book by Michael Stewart. It is an adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s hit play The Matchmaker and bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance and some of the greatest songs in theatre history.

The romantic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of-the-century matchmaker are certain to thrill and entertain audiences again and again. The show’s unforgettable songs include “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Ribbons Down My Back,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” “Hello, Dolly!,” “Elegance” and “It Only Takes a Moment.”

For tickets and showtimes for “Hello Dolly,” click here.