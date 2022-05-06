TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Helping Hands Humane Society held their May food truck festival Friday afternoon in their parking lot.

Helping Hands food truck festivals have been successful and have raised over $10,000 for the animals. May’s event took place on Friday instead of the usual Saturday so that everyone could enjoy the downtown car show on Saturday. Friday’s food truck fest included a performance by the band Delta Haze.

Upcoming Helping Hands food truck festivals include: