TOPEKA (KSNT) – LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center is excited to announce their first LifeHouse Heroes fundraising event during a celebration Thursday at the Blue Jazz Coffee Roasters.

The total amount of funds raised from the LifeHouse Heroes fundraising campaign was $27,086.00.

“LifeHouse works with children who have been sexually abused, severe physical abuse cases and children who have witnessed crimes,” said Kelly Durkin, LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, Executive Director. “We work with child victims. We do the interviewing with the victims and then work with a team to help support the investigative process.”

Fifteen men from the Topeka community were selected to serve as leaders in the fight to end child sexual abuse. These men were advocates for LifeHouse and are committed to breaking the silence surrounding child sexual abuse. They raised awareness and funds for LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center during the campaign.

“We selected 15 men and charged them to go out into the community and making a stance against sexual abuse of children,” Durkin said. “Almost 90% of the offenders we see are male, so we wanted to take a stand against sexual abuse. All of the money they raise goes back into our programs.”

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization in Topeka. LifeHouse provides services to children who are victims of sexual and/or physical abuse, or are witnesses to domestic violence and/or other violent crimes. LifeHouse continues its mission of helping kids be kids again.

The 15 men selected for this campaign were:

Faron Barr

Mike Kagay

Jason Pickerell

Shawn Broxterman

Cole Boling

Terry Robinson

Blain Clark

Russ Kromminga

Michael Schmidt

Andrew Crandall

Marcus Miller

Greg Schmidtlein

Ryab hayden

Mike Patton

Johnathan Sublet

For more information about LifeHouse go to www.lifehousecac.com.



