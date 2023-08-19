TOPEKA (KSNT) – Head Coach Jermaine Monroe of the Highland Park Football Team held a Lift a Thon fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Crunch Fitness.

“This is a Lift A Thon. For each pound,you can donate, say one cent per pound. In all four of the categories, if the kid lifts a total of 600 pounds, they have raised $6 for the program. They can pledge as much as they want or they can give a flat fee to the program. ” Jermaine Monroe, Head Football Coach for Highland Park Scots.

“This money will go into our football foundation for the Fighting Scots football and it will help purchase cleats, gloves, most of the money will go towards food for the program.” said Monroe.

The Lift a Thon raises money for the Highland Park football program and the public can pledge money towards the amount of weight each football player can lift.

Lifting categories include:

Bench Press

Squats

Power Clean

Dead Lifts

Derrick Hodam of Goosehead Insurance Agency is sponsoring the event.

To donate or make a pledge, go to, Venmo or CashApp