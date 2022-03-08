TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Hills Bark Park located in Gage park is now open.

Hills Bark Park in Gage Park had been closed for construction since Nov. 11, 2021. The new construction replaced and enhanced the main entrance to the park, added new fencing and concrete, new shade structures in the large dog section with new LED lights, new irrigations and double the size of the park for more space for the dogs.

The large dog section extended into a rarely used ballfield while the small dog section is now the same size as what the large dog section once was. The expanded Hill’s Bark Park will have two separate parking areas as well as a new entrance in the small dog area and two entrances in the large dog area.

A $175,000 sponsorship from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. to the Parks For All Foundation, is enabling Shawnee County Parks and Recreation to double the size of the dog park.

It is possible that the park may have future closures as a shade structure is installed and as sod or grass seed is put down in the park. Full work on the park is expected to be completed later in the spring. The original opening date for the park was Jan. 7, 2022.