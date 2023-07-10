TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Combat Air Museum hosted a very historic World War II aircraft on Monday.

That’s All, Brother”, a C-47A Skytrain troop transport that led the Allied Airborne Invasion over Normandy, D-Day, June 6th, 1944 made a stop in Topeka on Monday. The C-47A got it’s name from its D-Day crew as a message to Adolf Hitler.

During the remainder of WWII, That’s All Brother served in Operation Dragoon, Market Garden, the Relief of Bastogne and Operation Varsity. After the war, the aircraft was sold as surplus and its contribution to history almost forgotten.

In 2015, the Commemorative Air Force group rescued the aircraft from a boneyard, and completed restoration to its WWII configuration in 2018. In June 2019, it returned to England and France for the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, flying over Omaha Beach on June 6, 2019 and plans to return to Europe for the 80th anniversary commemorations in June 2024.

The Commemorative Air Force group has become the world’s largest flying museum. Their fleet of over 170 World War II airplanes are assigned to unit locations across the U.S. and overseas, supported by over 19,000 volunteer members. Nearly all the aircraft are kept in flying condition.