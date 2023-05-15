TOPEKA (KSNT) – The historic Jayhawk Theater in downtown Topeka will finally get the renovations it needs.

“In the early 90’s the theater had sat empty for almost 20 years. The Parrish Corporation, Jim and Nancy Parrish, donated the theater and formed the Historic Jayhawk Theater board and they own the theater itself.” Jeff Carson, Historic Jayhawk Theater Board President said.

“We wouldn’t have been awarded this $5 million grant if we weren’t a proven, spade-ready project. That means we have the financial systems in place to keep track of everything, to report back to them how this money is being used. This money doesn’t just get handed out. It’s kept track of very carefully and they don’t give that money out unless they have a trustworthy system in place.” said Carson.

“The theater will be 100 years old in 2026, we would like to finish renovations and reopen it in 2026,” said Carson

The Theatre is owned and operated by a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization called the Historic Jayhawk Theatre Inc. This group started renovations in June of 2021 to modernize the nearly 100-year-old theater.

On May 12, 2023, the Jayhawk Theatre was awarded a $5 million grant from the State Department of Commerce. This money was part of the pandemic “SPARK” funds, which support capital projects that spur regional economic development in the tourism industry. The purpose of this program is to boost tourism throughout Kansas after the pandemic.

The Jayhawk Theatre opened its doors in 1926 with the mission to showcase the latest advancements in film technology. However, as time passed, the theater closed in 1974 and remained dormant until the state Senate acknowledged the theater’s significance in 1993 by naming it the ‘State Theater of Kansas.’

Since then, there has been a slow but steady effort to restore the Jayhawk to its former glory. The theater now has an ambitious group of board members and supporters that want to restore the theater to its former splendor. The restoration not only pays homage to its historical significance but also breathes new life and purpose into the iconic structure.

The Jayhawk Theatre was the vision of native Topekan, E.H. Crosby and was designed by architect Thomas W. Williamson of Topeka. The work was completed in 1926, at a cost of one million dollars. Built of steel and concrete, the auditorium is open, requiring no support posts that might obscure the view. The domed roof had twinkling stars to represent the heavens. Featuring three levels, two grand staircases lead from the lobby to the mezzanine floor, where a luxurious lounge was located. The stage features an ornate proscenium arch with a beautiful mural by William Peaco of Chicago, whose work was featured in many public buildings in the Midwest. The mural depicts the goddess of agriculture surrounded by state symbols and the Seal of Kansas.