TOPEKA (KSNT) – Military veterans are being honored in downtown Topeka for their service both past and present.

“The Military Hometown Banners is something the Military Veterans Project created a few years ago to honor our men and women who have served our country. They are in downtown Topeka because downtown Topeka welcomed us with open arms. Our hopes are that the families of these men and women will be to come down and see the faces of their family members that served and have a sense of pride and gratitude,” said Melissa Jarboe, founder of Military Veterans Project.

The Military Veterans Project kicked off its Hometown Heroes banner program. The group’s goal is to hang banners, complete with service members’ photos, ranks and other distinctions along Kansas Avenue from October 21st through Veteran’s Day.

The program was established as a joint project with the City of Topeka and Military Veteran Project to recognize, honor and pay tribute to our local military service personnel. Banners honoring our brave service men and women will be displayed through Veterans Day throughout Downtown Topeka on Kansas Avenue as a way for our community to express our gratitude for their service to our country. The program is administered through the Military Veteran Project.