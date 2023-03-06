TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Festival Singers held its holiday concert “Hope of Loving” Monday evening in White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus.

Brett Robison was artistic director and Mark Pudwill was accompanist for the evening concert.

Click here for more Spotted Photo Galleries

According to the group’s website, the Topeka Festival Singers was founded in 1984 by music director Myles Criss, organist and choirmaster at Grace Episcopal Cathedral, and accompanist Richard Gayhart, organist at First Presbyterian Church in Topeka. From an initial group of 16, the Singers has grown over the years and gained a reputation for high-quality performances that have taken them around the northeast Kansas area and on two European tours.

Up next for the Topeka Festival Singers is their “Hope and Belief” concert on Monday, May 15 in White Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m.