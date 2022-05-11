TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hope Street Academy held its 2022 high school commencement ceremony on Wednesday.

“This is one of my favorite graduations because everyone here has gotten personalized attention. You are the embodiment of what Hope means.” Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of Topeka Schools.

“No person in this world has success on their own. It is due to support and love from a lot of individuals, and this group is no exception.” Lalo Munoz, President of Board of Topeka Public Schools.

Hope Street Academy, 1900 S.W. Hope St. is part of the 501 School system and is an alternative High School, where:

Everyone is respected and respects each other.

Students will accept responsibility for personal choices.

Students are able to learn from their mistakes which give them opportunities for personal growth.

Students can be taught to problem solve both academically and personally with guidance.

Every student has the potential to be a success.

Students should capitalize on their strengths and improve their weaknesses

42 Hope Street Seniors graduated from the Academy in 2022.