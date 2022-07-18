TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lucky H Ranch in Southwest Shawnee County, is holding camp this summer for kids wanting to learn about horses. The camp is designed to teach young kids how to care for horses, ride horses and basic horsemanship.

“Lucky H Ranch offers a three day summer camp for two age groups, early teens and young kids starting at age 5. We work hard to support safety. Some of these riders have never seen a horse before and some have horses at home, so we meet them at their level. They learn how to groom their horse, how to lead their horse, and we provide fun stuff for them to do,” said Katie Hunter, co-owner, Lucky H Ranch.

“The goal of the camp is to help kids have a better understanding of horses, how to be safe around horses and to enjoy them,” said Hunter.

