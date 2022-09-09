TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff ‘N Puff balloon rally is being held this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field.

The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with host Mount Hope Cemetery, Funeral Chapel & Reception Center are the event sponsors for this year’s rally. Huff ‘N Puff has been a Topeka tradition since 1976 with families and friends gathering to enjoy the sport of hot air ballooning.

Saturday events include:

7 – 8 a.m. Balloon Flight Launch

4 p.m. Balloon Discovery

6 – 7 p.m. Balloon Flight Launch Window

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Balloon Glow

Sunday events are:

7 – 8 a.m. Balloon Flight Launch Window