TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff ‘n Puff balloon rally is being held this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field.

Wednesday evening, the Great Plains Balloon Club offered balloon flights to the members of the media. 27 News took these photos of the balloon flight in Topeka.

The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with host Mount Hope Cemetery, Funeral Chapel & Reception Center are the event sponsors for this year’s rally. Huff ‘n Puff has been a Topeka tradition since 1976 with families and friends gathering to enjoy the sport of hot air ballooning.

The weekend schedule includes:

Friday, September 9

6 – 7 p.m. Balloon Flight Launch Window

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Balloon Glow

Saturday, September 10

7 – 8 a.m. Balloon Flight Launch Window

4 p.m. Balloon Discovery

6 – 7 p.m. Balloon Flight Launch Window

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Balloon Glow

Sunday, September 11

7 – 8 a.m. Balloon Flight Launch Window

Pre-Rally Events:

Media Morning Balloon Glow — Friday Sept. 9, 5:30 a.m.