TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first India Mela was held Friday evening at Evergy Plaza.

Friday’s celebration was organized by V Heiland and a group of volunteers and coincides with India’s freedom from British rule which was August 15, 1947.

Mela is an Indian religious festival or fair. India Mela is a celebration of diversity and unity, bringing together various art forms and cultures from all across India. Friday’s mela included, Indian music India, traditional Indian dances, Indian food, henna art and a shopping extravaganza featuring vendors from various Indian backgrounds.

On stage, were the Bengal dancers, known for their rich culture and heritage with Indian melodies and graceful movements and Indian art of Odissi, the oldest form of Indian classical dance showcased skilled dancers weaving intricate tales through their graceful expressions and impeccable footwork, paying homage to the ancient traditions of Odisha.