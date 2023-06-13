TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Infinity School of Dance held its summer dance recital Tuesday, June 13 at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

“Our summer recital is a culmination of a year’s worth of work. Our summer recital is our big one where all our dancers are on stage showing off what they have learned this year and it’s a great time for all our families to be together.” Josie, Dease, co-owner of Infinity School of Dance said.

Infinity Dance strives to reach all demographics of those who love to dance by offering affordable pricing, once a week classes and a laid back atmosphere. Their dance studio puts an emphasis on positive self image and team work among dancers, staff and parents.