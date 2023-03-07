TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Infinity School of Dance held its spring dance recital Tuesday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center ahead of the spring dance competition in late March.

“Tonight is our competitive team showcase,” Josie, Dease said, the co-owner of Infinity School of Dance. “Our competitive teams work from July through June. We’ve worked really hard from July through today to clean up our dance routines and get them stage ready. Tonight is our first night on the stage before the competitions begin.”

The Infantry School of Dance is located at 3909 SW Burlingame Rd.