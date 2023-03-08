TOPEKA (KSNT) – Helen Hocker Theater is set to open its latest play “Into The Woods” on Friday at 7 p.m.

According to the Topeka Civic Theatre’s website, “Into The Woods” features all the favorite characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch — in this retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.

St. Jude Dream Home adding cabinets, deck and heating systems

The musical centers on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse, and wind up changed forever.

The play is based on the 1987 musical by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. The musical debuted in San Diego at the Old Globe Theatre in 1986 and premiered on Broadway on November 5, 1987, where it won three major Tony Awards.

Click here for more Spotted Photo Gallery stories

Show dates and times are: