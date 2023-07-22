TOPEKA (KSNT) – It Takes a Village Inc. held a recognition awards banquet Saturday night at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Eight people were recognized during the banquet who have supported the It takes a Village mission, both through volunteering and financial support.

“It Takes a village is an after-school performing arts youth center.” Steven Massey, founder and director of It Takes a Village Inc. said. “We give a platform to our youth to work on their performing arts dreams and maybe bring out something they didn’t realize they had.”

It Takes a Village Inc. is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to cultivating community pride and removing barriers to exploration of performance and creative arts for those aged 10-20.

Steven Massey is the founder and director of It Takes a Village Inc. and is the instructor and director for Massey Dance Theatre. Massey also produces and directs the Chocolate Nutcracker, performed every Fall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

The Village Award recipients are,