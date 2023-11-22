TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” opens Friday at the Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy.

The play was written by local playwright Philip Grecian, and is based on the 1946 movie by Frank Capra.

According to the Topeka Civic Theatre, the play starts when George Bailey stands on a bridge looking over the icy waters below, contemplating suicide. Joseph, an unseen angel, calls on The Boss for advice, and they decide on Clarence Oddbody, an Angel Second Class who after 200 years has yet to earn his wings. Joseph takes Clarence into the past to see George as a boy rescuing his brother from drowning, enduring a beating from grieving druggist Gower, saving a child from accidental poisoning, then growing up to forgo college so he can save the family business and keep the citizens of Bedford Falls from being ruined by the Depression and the machinations of the conniving Henry Potter.

The show runs from this Friday through Dec. 22. If you want to see the play, you can click here for tickets.