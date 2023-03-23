TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2023 Topeka Business Hall of Fame laureates were recognized Thursday evening at the Maner Conference Center by Junior Achievement of Kansas.

“Junior Achievement of Kansas has been inducting Topeka Business Hall of Fame laureates for 21 years. We have a selection committee that looks at 100’s of individuals that have been brought to our attention. We look for individuals that have an entrepreneural spirit, longevity, community involvement, honesty and integrity.” Ashley Charest, former President, Junior Achievement of Kansas.

The 2023 Laureates are,

Dan Foltz

Dan Foltz is the CEO of KBS Constructors, Inc. a Midwest commercial and industrial construction

company specializing in providing construction and management services in mission-critical and

sensitive environment-type projects. Involved in the construction industry for more than 45 years,

Dan is a Past President and long-time board member of the Associated General Contractors of

Kansas.

Marsha Sheahan

Marsha Sheahan served the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce as vice president of public

relations from July 1979 through January 2015, more than 35 years. In her position at the Topeka

Chamber, she directed marketing, publications, seminars, website development, and special

events in addition to various administrative functions.

DL Smith

DL Smith was born in Concordia and raised in Topeka where he attended Hayden High School,

Washburn University, Kansas State University and in 1972 founded DL Smith Electrical

Construction.

Keith Warta

Keith Warta is currently serving as Chairman of the Bartlett & West Board of Directors. He

formerly held several positions with the company including CEO for more than 13 years. Bartlett

& West, Inc. is a Midwest employee-owned engineering, architecture, technology and

construction company focused on improving communities by positively affecting every

organization, every person, that comes within its footprint.

Junior Achievement of Kansas honors members of the Kansas business community who have shown an ability to be successful not only in business, but in their commitment to the local community and state as a whole. The hope is to inspire young people to follow in these talented businessmen and women’s footsteps.