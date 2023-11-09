TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Jayhawk Area Council Boy Scouts of America held their annual 20 Under 40 Banquet Thursday evening at the Touwnsite Towers in downtown Topeka.

“For the 20 under 40 banquet, we take 20 individuals under the age of 40 that are making an impact on the city of Topeka and we recognize them at this banquet. This is our 14th class of honorees and almost 90% of all the people we have honored are still living here in the community making an impact.” Wayne Pancoast, CEO, Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.

The Jayhawk Area Council annually recognizes 20 Topeka residents for their leadership roles and notable accomplishments in professional and personal service that help build a stronger Topeka.

Those chosen for 2023 are: