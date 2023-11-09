TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Jayhawk Area Council Boy Scouts of America held their annual 20 Under 40 Banquet Thursday evening at the Touwnsite Towers in downtown Topeka.
“For the 20 under 40 banquet, we take 20 individuals under the age of 40 that are making an impact on the city of Topeka and we recognize them at this banquet. This is our 14th class of honorees and almost 90% of all the people we have honored are still living here in the community making an impact.” Wayne Pancoast, CEO, Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.
The Jayhawk Area Council annually recognizes 20 Topeka residents for their leadership roles and notable accomplishments in professional and personal service that help build a stronger Topeka.
Those chosen for 2023 are:
- Alexandra Blasi – Executive Director, State of Kansas Board of Pharmacy
- Megan Burton – State Archivist, Kansas Historical Society
- Whitney Cartmill – Director of Purchasing, Midwest Health
- Ann Gorsuch Principal, Topeka Public Schools
- Angie Grau – Owner, Paper June
- Megan Green – Director of Finance, Zinnia
- Allison Hibler – Attorney, Sloan Law Firm
- Tre’Jor Hopkins – Owner & Head Chef, Flavor Wagon LLC
- Matt Hutchinson – Associate Athletic Director/Director of Development, Washburn University Alumni Association & Foundation
- Jeff Maxon – Chief Information Technology Officer, State of Kansas
- Sara Neiswanger – Associate Director, Industry Engagement, National Glass Association
- Carmen Romero-Nichols – Operations Manager, ECI Services
- Neyssa Nunez – Community Engagement Coordinator, Harvesters- The Community Food Network
- Lindsay Roberts – Manager of Talent Development, Evergy
- Jessica Savard – Community Engagement Coordinator, Advisors Excel
- Ahmed Souka – Interventional Cardiologist/Director of Structural Heart Disease, University of Kansas Health System – St. Francis Campus
- Becca Spielman – Program Director, Center for Safety and Empowerment, YWCA Northeast Kansas – Center for Safety & Empowerment
- Lara Waits – Talent Acquisition Manager, Prairie Band Casino & Resort
- Jeremy Wiltz – VP of Strategic Initiatives, Midland Care Connection
- Eva Yerkes – School Counselor, Topeka Public Schools