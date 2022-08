TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Jayhawk fans enjoyed a summer picnic Tuesday evening at the Big Gage Shelter House in Gage Park.

The summer picnic included live music by the KU Jayhawk band, a catered dinner by Dickey’s BBQ and free KU Jayhawk memorabilia. Guest speakers for the evening were Head football coach Lance Leipold and the voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni.