TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dr. Jerry Farley and Susan Farley said their final goodbye’s Friday afternoon in front of Morgan Hall.

Farley retired as president of Washburn University Friday and, as he and Mrs. Farley left Morgan Hall for the last time, they were greeted by the Washburn Marching Band, the Washburn Dancin’ Blues, the Washburn Cheer squad and a large group of faculty, friends and students.

As Dr. Farley’s said his final goodbye’s to the crowd, he removed his bow tie for the last time and tossed it in the air, took off his work shirt, uncovering a Hawaiian shirt underneath, to begin his retirement after 25 years as Washburn University President and rode off in a golf cart, leaving the crowd in awe and amazement.