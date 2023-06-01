TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Jesse James Kennel Club from Kearney, Mo. is hosting an all breed dog show this weekend in Topeka. The Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall will be home to several hundred dogs, all vying for best of show and best of breed.

“I am a professional dog handler. I have clients that send their dogs to me and I travel to shows to show them,” Samantha Carlson, Professional Dog Handler, Houston Texas said. “A lot of owners show dogs just as a hobby and showing dogs is a way of evaluating breeding and breed standards, and some owners breed dogs just for shows.”

The Jesse James Kennel Club Dog Show attracts dog owners and breeders from across the United States. The dogs are judged on conformation, overall appearance, temperament and structure. The judges look for characteristics that allow the dog to perform the function for which his or her breed was made.

The show will continue through Sunday, June 4; doors are open to the public.