TOPEKA (KSNT) – Country music star Jo Dee Messina performed many of her popular songs in the Great Lakes Ballroom at Prairie Band Casino and Resort Thursday evening to a sold-out house.

Messina has charted six number-one singles on the Billboard country music charts. She has been honored by the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards. She was the first female country artist to score three multiple-week number-one songs from the same album. She currently has two platinum and three gold-certified albums.

Messina began her career in 1996 with the single “Heads Carolina, Tails California.” That album was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. Her second album, “I’m Alright,” produced five top-10 country hits between 1998 and 1999, and sold over a million copies.

Since her debut, six of her singles have peaked at number one on the Billboard country singles chart and five of her albums have received a certification by the Recording Industry Association of America. She has sold over five million records worldwide.