TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center is hosting a Johnsonsville SuperHole IV tournament this weekend in Exhibition Hall. The event will be open to the public and free to attend.

“We take cornhole series in our locker room. I got into cornhole when I was at a Washington Redskins game when I was 8 or 9 and I have been cornholing ever since.” Tim Settle Jr., defensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills said.

“This is a great experience. It is something out of my comfort zone, but its something I’m looking forward to.” said Settle.

“I got to come out here to Topeka, Kansas to play some cornhole. This is a big thing in our locker room in Buffalo. We have a list of the top 10 players on the team. I was presented this opportunity and I was all for it and now I’m here and ready to take them on.” Jordan Poyer, All-Pro safety for the Buffalo Bills said.

Buffalo Bills players Dion Dawkins, Jordan Poyer, Tim Settle Jr., and Tyler Matakevich will be squaring off as competitors alongside American Cornhole League (ACL) pro partners in the second SuperHole IV prelim this weekend in Exhibition Hall. The winner will move on for a chance to compete in the SuperHole IV Championship in August.

Since launching in 2016 the American Cornhole League has become one of the fastest growing sports in the world, with broadcast deals with ESPN and CBS / CBS Sports. Along with the “SuperHole” series, the ACL hosts a variety of pro and amateur events.

“The SuperHole has continued to grow and evolve over the years, and we’re excited for Kansas to feature the first inter-squad field of competitors – for fans of football, cornhole, and in particular Bills Mafia, this is going to be an interesting matchup,” said Stacey Moore, Commissioner and Founder of the American Cornhole League. “I’m sure all the players are excited to get a chance to compete against their teammates, especially in the backyard of one of their biggest competitors the past few years.”

