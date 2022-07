TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first Friday in July is also ArtsConnect’s First Friday Art Walk in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO).

This month’s art walk featured a new art exhibit in the NOTO Art Center showcasing amazing work by Barbara Waterman-Peters, new art work at Amused Art gallery, Drink & Paint at Studio 62, a spotlight on the Aaron Douglas Art Fair at ArtsConnect and antiques and collectables at Decades Garage and live music by Delta Haze at Compass Pointe.