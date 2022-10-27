TOPEKA (KSNT) – Junior Achievement of Kansas held their inaugural JA Derby Auction, Thursday evening at the Bettis Sports Complex Event Center, at Lake Shawnee.

The event included a live and silent auction and a one-of-a-kind horse race later in the evening.

“The JA Derby Auction is a new fall fundraiser for us, that takes the place of our previous Bowl-A-Thon,” said Ashley Charest, President, Junior Achievement of Kansas. “We look forward to starting a new tradition this year, and we cannot wait to watch this event grow in the coming years.”

The annual fundraiser included hors d’oeuvres, mint julips, drinks and horse racing all to raise money for Junior Achievement of Kansas.

Junior Achievement’s mission is to prepare young people to succeed. The work behind the scenes comes from community volunteers who not only deliver our lessons but share their experience.

The volunteers serve as role models helping to positively impact young people’s perceptions about the importance of education, as well as critical life skills. Preparation involves lessons that promote financial capability, work and career readiness, and business ownership.