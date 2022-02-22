TOPEKA (KSNT) – Junior Achievement of Kansas partnered with the Network Kansas E-Community for a Shawnee County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge Tuesday afternoon at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center on Washburn University’s campus.

The goal of the competition was to expose Kansas middle school and high school students to entrepreneurship.

“Junior Achievement wanted to get students in Topeka and Shawnee County involved in entrepreneurship,” Ashley Charest, President of Junior Achievement of Kansas, said. “Middle and High School students are our target market. We asked them to do three things. Come up with a one to three page business plan, a four minute pitch presentation and finally a table top display.”

Students were judged for their presentations of a written business plan or executive summary, a “tradeshow” booth and a 4-minute pitch presentation. The students competed against each other for prize money, a spot at the state challenge event, plus a scholarship to Washburn University.

1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners were recognized and the public was invited to congratulate the winners.

1st place winner receives $1,500 cash award, automatic entry into the state competition at Kansas State University and $1,000 renewable scholarship to Washburn University. The 2nd place winner receives a $1,250 cash award and the 3rd place winner receives a $1,000 cash award.

This year’s winners are:

1st – Swimming Lessons by Ainsley, Ainsley Charest

2nd – Sleepy Fox Art Co., Aurora Bisnett

3rd – Izzy Faith Designs, Isabelle Reiser

“Topeka and Shawnee County has enjoyed a renewed sense of community in the last several years,” Charest said. “We have seen small businesses grow and flourish in the capitol city and we must show our middle and high school students that they can also take their entrepreneurial ideas and succeed right in their hometown.”