TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza in downtown held their Live @ Lunch Concert Series Wednesday with the Topeka Blues & Rock band JustwynMoore, on the CapFed on 7th Stage.

Food trucks available Wednesday for the event include:

Cooking with Mike

It’s a Sweet Treat Day Bakery

Poppin Squeeze

Taqueria Mexico Lindo



The next Live @ Lunch concert will be: April 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Time Express.

Click here for more Spotted Photo Galleries | KSNT.com

Evergy Plaza’s Live @ Lunch Concert Series takes place every Wednesday from April 5 to Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.