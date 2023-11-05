TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s office held the K9 Games on Sunday at Hummer Sports Park.

“We have dogs competing with a lot of the duties they perform on a daily basis. It’s a good interaction, and it lets the community know what our canines are capable of. We hope to have a lot of citizens show up.” Brian Hill, Shawnee County Sheriff.

The games featured law enforcement officers and their K9 partners testing their skills against each other. Dogs were judged in three catogories,

40 yard dash

Scent work

Obstacles

The Lawrence Police Dept., Shawnee County Sheriff and Kansas Highway Patrol were represented in Sunday’s K9 games as well as the Shawnee County Mounted Posse.

The K9 Games are sponsored by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the public was invited to attend at no charge. There were free-will donations accepted that will benefit the Kansas Special Olympics.