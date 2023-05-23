TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Ballet finished its 2022-2023 dance season with a recital titled ‘Seasons of Dance’ Tuesday evening at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

“This is Kansas Ballet Academy’s 11th annual class concert and this is the culmination of our season where our entire academy will be here tonight and tomorrow showcasing everything they have learned this year,” Kansas Ballet Academy co-owner Stephanie Heston said.

The Kansas Ballet Company, located 5240 SW 17th St. in Topeka, is a nonprofit organization committed to serving a diverse population. Its mission is to provide students with an opportunity to expand their personal technique and artistic expression through individualized instruction, rehearsals and performances, and to encourage new standards of artistic excellence, innovation and creativity within the wider community.

The Kansas Ballet will have another performance of ‘Seasons of Dance’ on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.