TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Ballet gave a dance recital at Kay’s Garden at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center Saturday morning.

An enchanted toy shop sees brisk business during the day but at night the toys come to life!

After the performnce, the ballerinos visited the Dinosar exhibits in the Zoo.

The Kansas Ballet Company, 5240 s.w.17th st. is a nonprofit organization committed to serving a diverse population. Their mission is to provide students with an opportunity to expand their personal technique and artistic expression through individualized instruction, rehearsals, and performances.

The Kansas Ballet dance recitals will be,