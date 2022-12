TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Ballet gave a matinee performance for its Nutcracker Ballet Wednesday morning at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Elementary school kids around the area were invited to the early show as part of the School Time Theater Series.

The Kansas Ballet will have regularly scheduled performances of the Nutcracker Ballet on:

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1:00 p.m.

