TOPEKA (KSNT) – ABATE of Kansas (“A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments) along with Kansas Confederation of Clubs, Motorcycle Riders Foundation and the American Motorcycles Association, held their annual “Bikers Under the Dome” Rally and lobbying efforts Monday at the State Capitol.

“Bikers Under the Dome started about five years ago. It’s a yearly event, and this is our legislative day at the capitol to remind our Representatives and Senators that we are still around. They have all been very supportive.” Tony Railsback, Bikers Under the Dome organizer.

“ABATE of Kansas supports thousands of bikers in Kansas. We promote awareness and education. We try to make people understand, we are there. We don’t want to be hidden behind a tree, we want people to look for us.” Byron Harden, President of ABATE of Kansas.

ABATE of Kansas is a state motorcyclist’s rights organization (SMRO) composed of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts throughout the state. Putting motorcycle legislation in its proper perspective is our main objective. This is accomplished through safety education programs, public awareness programs, and other proposals designed to prevent fatal or injury accidents.