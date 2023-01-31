TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE) along with the Kansas Confederation of Clubs, Motorcycle Riders Foundation and the American Motorcycles Association, held their annual “Bikers Under the Dome” rally and lobbying efforts Tuesday at the State Capitol.

“We are here at the capital every year,” said Tony Railsback, ABATE Kansas Corporate Secretary and assistant to the ABATE lobbyist. “We come here to bring motorcycle awareness to our state legislatures. We visit with them and this year we have Senate Bill 108, which is the motorcycle profiling. It is being pushed on the federal level and we want to bring it back to Kansas.”

“I’m here as a representative of the Motorcyle Riders Foundation in Washington D.C. to support the bikers in Kansas,” said Rocky Fox. “Kansas has a pretty broad legislative agenda today that we are going to talk to members on. One of the main issues is motorcycle profiling, which is the targeting of a motorcyclist because they are bikers. Another issue we are looking at is self driving vehicles. Whether those vehicles can read and respond to motorcycles.”

ABATE of Kansas is a state motorcyclist’s rights organization (SMRO) composed of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts throughout the state. Putting motorcycle legislation in its proper perspective is our main objective. This is accomplished through safety education programs, public awareness programs, and other proposals designed to prevent fatal or injury accidents.