TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Chamber of Commerce held their annual dinner and roundtable discussions Wednesday evening in Exhibition Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center on Wednesday.

“This is our annual dinner and we have 600 to 800 business leaders and public policy makers from across the state here. They will hear about how Kansas businesses have been thriving.” Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber President.

The Chamber’s Annual Dinner is one the largest gatherings of business leaders and policy makers in the state. It features the presentation of the Chamber’s annual Ad Astra Award and recognition of the Chamber Champions.

The Ad Astra recipient is a Kansas business chosen for its unique contribution to the economic health and welfare of our state and its community. The Kansas Chamber will recognize BKD CPAs & Advisors as its 2022 Ad Astra award recipient

Dignitaries participating in this year’s program include:

Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber President & CEO

Chuck Greir, Chamber Board Chairman and UCI Chairman

Liz Thomas, Presenting Sponsor, NIC, now part of Tyler Technologies

Bill Pickert, BKD CPAs & Advisors, Ad Astra Recipient

Barry Ward, Security Benefit, Speaker Sponsor

Kristen Soltis Anderson, Keynote Speaker

This year’s keynote speaker is Kristen Soltis Anderson. She is a nationally recognized pollster, author, commentator and founding partner of Echelon Insights. Kristen regularly advises corporate and government leaders on polling and messaging strategy and has become one of the foremost experts on the Millennial generation.