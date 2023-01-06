TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Chamber of Commerce held a media day Friday morning in its new offices, located in the Townsite Tower at 534 S. Kansas Ave., in downtown Topeka.

In a statement released by the Kansas Chamber, it has come up with a comprehensive plan for the 2023 Legislative session focused on removing barriers to job growth, workforce development and business expansion.

“Kansas has seen improvement in some economic metrics. Our regulatory climate has improved, and our employment laws are among the best in the nation,” said Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb. “Unfortunately, the work is not done. Actions taken by other states have made them more attractive to investment and to workers. We must act to become competitive.”

Pointing to examples of the challenges facing the state and its business community, Cobb said, “The lack of population growth continues to be a barrier for greater economic prosperity and our legal climate has become favorable to the trial bar.”

The Kansas Chamber has outlined its 2023 agenda in a new release on Friday:

Supporting legislation which grants corporate taxpayers the choice between the current three-factor apportionment formula and a new, single-factor sales-based formula.

Supporting the establishment of a new tax credit for employers who participate in the Kansas Registered Apprenticeship Program.

Supporting policies to make childcare more affordable and accessible for Kansas workers by relaxing overly restrictive staff-to-child ratios and increasing childcare capacity across age groups.

Support legislation that requires disclosure of third-party financing of litigation.

Supporting lowering prejudgment interest rates to bring Kansas in line with other states.

Supporting legislation prohibiting local governments from banning consumer merchandise and plastic containers.

Supporting efforts to achieve regionally-competitive electric rates and delivery costs as well as ensure uninterruptible service regardless of source.

Supporting further review of modifications to the structure of the Kansas Corporation Commission and its appointment process to support the state goal of regionally competitive electric rates.

The Kansas Legislature convenes on Monday, January 9. The Legislature consists of a 125-member House of Representatives and a 40-member Senate.

“During the 2023 legislative session, we also will ask the Kansas Legislature to use a portion of the significant budget surplus to lower personal and corporate income tax rates by passing a flat tax. While it’s true our tax climate has improved, the state’s income tax rates remain in the bottom half of our region and our sales tax is among the ten highest,” said Cobb.