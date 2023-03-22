TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Chamber and the Greater Topeka Partnership hosted the 2023 Women’s Legislative Social Wednesday afternoon at the Topeka Country Club.

The event was held in celebration of Women’s History Month which is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society. It has been observed annually in the month of March since 1987.

“This is a collaboration between the Kansas Chamber and the Greater Topeka Partnership,” Glenda Washington, chief equity and opportunity officer for the Greater Topeka Partnership, said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to get to know our Women Legislatures in the community.”

“Kansas women play a significant role in our state – at home, at work, and in the Kansas Legislature,” Kansas Chamber Vice President of Communications Sherriene Jones-Sontag said. “Women’s History Month in March is a great opportunity to recognize and celebrate their impact in our communities and great state.”

This year’s honored guests will be Kansas women elected to the Kansas House of Representatives and Senate.

“Women are making history around the country, shattering records for elected representation at all levels,” Washington said. “At this event, I’m looking forward to women in Kansas having the opportunity to learn from women in elected leadership throughout the state. The 2023 Women’s Legislative Social will provide a chance for them to network with each other, share experiences, and learn how they can use their voices to tell their own stories and advocate for their priorities.”