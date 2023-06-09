TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Gage Park opened its latest exhibit, ‘Camp Kansas’ on Friday.

“This morning we are opening Camp Kansas. This is a fun exhibit that we are in partnership with Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. Families can come in and get a taste of the great outdoors right here inside.” Debe Mosier, President and CEO of the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

Camp Kansas is a family adventure in the Sunflower State. Families can set up a pretend camp in the indoor campground, become a park ranger, go fishing, build constellations, research songbirds, and learn about Kansas’ outdoor spaces.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks generously sponsors Camp Kansas.

Discovery Center hours:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday – 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday – 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed Monday