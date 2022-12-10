TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Service League held their annual Red Stocking Breakfast at the Pennant in downtown Topeka on Saturday.

“This is our annual fundraiser and it is going great. We are excited about the joy we get to celebrate with people as they are thinking about the holiday season.” KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd.

“It’s always wonderful to get together and celebrate while strengthening our community,” said KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd. “Red Stocking Breakfast is a family-friendly way for us to gather, be merry, and support our mission to protect and promote the well-being of children.”

This year’s event features a breakfast buffet dished out by local celebrities and photo opportunities with Santa. Serving as 2022 honorary chair is Mayor Mike Padilla.

Proceeds from Red Stocking Breakfast will help support KCSL’s prevention and education programs Shawnee, Osage and Jefferson Counties.

“KCSL’s services are an invaluable resource for families in the community,” said Cozadd. “Continued community and partner support allows us to ensure children and parents succeed in their families, schools and workplaces. Together, we’re making stronger families for a better Kansas.”