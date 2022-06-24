TOPEKA (KSNT) – Eight high school football teams were part of a competition Friday at Washburn’s Yager Stadium, in an event hosted by the Kansas City Chiefs.

“We the Chiefs have not been involved in the community for a while because COVID, so this is our opportunity to get out to different communities. We think high school football is such a big part of those communities and we love high school football. We are doing three of these this year. We were in Wichita, and Kansas City and now Topeka. We invite eight high schools to each event,” said Gary Spani, Kansas City Chiefs Director of Community Engagement.

The Kansas City Chiefs are partnering with Nike to put it all on in Topeka. The competition, called ’11-On,’ runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., includes 7-on-7 games and position drills.

The ‘11-On’ competition is a unique, half-day, team experience that supports scholastic high school football team competition. It focuses on building character and life skills along with team foundations throughout the exciting, fast-paced, competitive event.

High schools participating in the competition are Junction City, Manhattan, Shawnee Heights, Hayden, Seaman and Washburn Rural will represent Northeast Topeka at the event. Olathe West and Center are the other high schools invited.

Gary Spani is a former NFL linebacker who played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1978–1986. He has worked for the Chiefs’ front office since 1989, and is currently the director of community engagement for the Chiefs.

Spani was born in Satanta, Kan., in Western Kansas, but raised in Manhattan, Kan. He graduated from Manhattan High School and played college football at Kansas State University where he was a three-time All Big Eight Conference selection, was conference defensive player of the year in 1977, and was named the school’s first consensus All American in 1977. He still holds the all-time tackles record for Kansas State University.