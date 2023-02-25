TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Democrats celebrated Washington Days this weekend with several committee and caucus meeting on Friday and a banquet Saturday evening at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Congresswoman Sharice Davids, representing the 3rd Kansas District, were keynote speakers for the event.

The weekend was filled with Executive meetings, Native American caucus, Food and Farm meetings, African American caucus, Veterans and Military caucus, Labor Caucus, Disability and Progressives caucus.

The Washington Days Convention got its name in 1905 when the Democratic Party started celebrating George Washington’s birthday.