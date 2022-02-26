TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Democratic party held their annual Washington Days Convention over the weekend at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center.

“I think the redistricting process is such a serious one. We are now in a situation where the redistricting map is in the courts. So we will see what the courts will do. I’ve always been a proponent for having a transparent process. At the end of the day it’s the voters who should be deciding who their representatives should be and not the other way around. ” Sharice Davids (D), U.S. House of Representative.

“Some things I’ve had to reflect on today is how much work we’ve done and how much work we have ahead of us. We started off last year reelling from the economic crisis that was caused by the pandemic, and we were able to get the American Rescue plan passed and the bi-partisan infrastructure plan passed that will bring $3.8 billion dollars to the state of Kansas. ” said Sharice Davids.

“Kansas is in a very fortunate position because of strong budgeting skills by Governor Kelly. We have a surplus and the legislature is now dealing with that to decide where that should be spent. The Governor has presented a very realistic budget that will move Kansas forward.” Lynn Rogers, Kansas State Treasurer.

The weekend was filled with Executive meetings, Native American caucus, Food and Farm meetings, African American caucus, Veterans and Military caucus, Labor Caucus, Disability and Progressives caucus.

Keynote Speaker for the weekend event was former Governor of Montana Steve Bullock.

Bullock has a strong history of championing hardworking Americans, affordable healthcare and rural communities. As Governor of Montana, Bullock expanded Medicaid, broadband connectivity and business growth across the state.