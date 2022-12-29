TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas football team returned Thursday to Forbes Field in South Topeka after a heartbreaking 53-55 loss in the Liberty Bowl.

“It was an exciting time for us,” said Lance Leipold, KU head football coach. “A great reward for an outstanding season by our team. I’m disappointed in the outcome but awful proud in the way we battled and took the game into overtime. This says a lot about our leadership in the locker room and the job our assistant coaches have done. These guys deserve some time to go see their families and in three weeks we will be back on campus to start the winter program and spring ball will start in two months.”

“This means a lot. It means a lot to the fans especially. We just saw how well the fans travel, it was great to see how well our fans travel and how we can bring that back to Kansas,” said Ky Thomas, University of Kansas running back. “It was helpful learning from older guys as a freshman at Topeka High and eventually stepping into a leadership role, it helped a lot for my maturity of the game.”

When asked what his future goals were, Thomas said, “I plan to stay at Kansas and then to play at the next level.”

Thomas, a Topeka High standout, had 11 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, two receptions for 35 yards and one receiving touchdown.

For the first time since the 2008 season, the University of Kansas football team played in a bowl game. The Jayhawks were invited to play in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn. against the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Jayhawk’s season ended Wednesday night with a triple overtime loss, despite a huge comeback effort.