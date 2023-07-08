TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Hunter Jumper Association held their summer show in Domer Livestock Arena over the weekend.

“This is an association for people that ride jumping horses. They compete on a level playing field. We have competition in Hunters, which is judged on the horse, Equitation, which is judged on the rider, and Jumpers which are speed classes.” Ann White, V.P. Kansas Hunter Jumper Association.

The Kansas Hunter Jumper Association is designed to educate riders in the art of horse showing. KHJA was founded in 1981 as the Northeast Kansas Hunter Association.

The Association holds shows in Kansas and Missouri from March through October.