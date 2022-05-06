TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Law Enforcement agencies recognized those officers that have given the ultimate sacrifice on Friday at the State Capital.
In honor of National Police Week and National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, Kansas Law Enforcement held their annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Friday.
This year six names were added to the memorial.
- Officer Freddie Joe Castro, Overland Park Police Department, End of Watch: Aug. 31, 2021 – COVID-19
- Deputy Stephen Mark Evans, Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: Oct. 24, 2021 – Vehicle accident while on duty
- Officer Kerry Dean Dick, Rossville Police Department, End of Watch: Nov. 29, 2021 – COVID-19
- Officer Theodore James Ohlemeier, Colwich Police Department, End of Watch: Dec. 8, 2021 – COVID-19
- Deputy Stacy Anette Murrow, Linn Co. Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: Dec. 27, 2021 – COVID-19
- Special Agent James lee David, Missouri Pacific Railroad, End of Watch: May 17, 1923 – gunshot