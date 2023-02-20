TOPEKA (KSNT) – Military Veterans of Kansas were at the State Capital on Monday lobbying for tax relief for retired and disabled veterans in Kansas.

There are currently three bills in the House that would give Kansas veterans and their caregivers some tax relief.

“There are two bills. The first one is House Bill 2036. It’s property tax relief for disabled veterans. The current program, the income limits are so low that most veterans don’t qualify. This is a much broader availability for disabled veterans.” Pat Proctor, Kansas Representative for the 41st District.

House Bill 2036 would give retired and disabled veterans a homestead property tax exemption.

“Kansas is the 5th worst state in the union for tax benefits for disabled veterans. The state of Kansas has pretty much forgotten disabled veterans.” Dick Miller, Lobbyist for Kansas Disabled Veterans.

House Bill 2281 would give disabled veterans a sales tax exemption on tangible personal property.

House Bill 2204 would give disabled veteran’s caregivers a $1,500 tax credit for caring for one veteran and $3,000 for two or more veterans.

