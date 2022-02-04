TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Muzzle Loaders Association held their annual convention this weekend at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center.

“The Kansas Muzzle Loaders Association was founded to bring together all the clubs and individuals who shoot black powder. That way we can work together to deal with other organizations. It was formed for the recreation of the history of muzzle loaders and that time period.” Mike Adams, Kansas Muzzle Loaders Association member and past president.

The Kansas Muzzle Loaders Association is a dedicated group of black powder hunters, shooters, collectors, historians and reenactors dedicated to the preservation of our history.

The time frame covered by the Kansas Muzzleloading Association is from 1620 to 1890. This encompasses most of the muzzleloading rifle era from the earliest hand cannons to percussion guns. The also embrace the black powder cartridge era.

The convention will be held on,

Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.